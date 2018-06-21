Cardinals recall Gant in place of injured Wacha

The St. Louis Cardinals announced have placed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain and have recalled right-handed pitcher John Gant from triple-A Memphis.
Wacha, who exited Wednesday's loss to the Philedelphia Phillies in the fourth inning, is leading the Cardinals with eight wins and 71 strikeouts. His ERA is 3.20.
Gant, 25, is being recalled for a third time this season. He’s 5-1 with a 1.65 ERA in eight starts for Memphis this season, striking out 42 in 49.0 innings.
In seven appearances for the Cardinals this year, three of which have been starts, Gant is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched.
He made starts on May 7 (vs. MIN), May 19(vs. PHI) and May 25 (at PIT), striking out 19 in a combined 15.0 innings pitched.
Gant gained a win in his first 2018 appearance for the Cardinals with three perfect innings of relief on April 26 against the New York Mets in a 13-inning win.
His last start for Memphis came on June 15 against Albuquerque when he went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and struck out seven.
Comments