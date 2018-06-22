Police search for armed men suspected of robbing Greenville convenience store

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men who they say robbed a convenience store Thursday night.

A CC Food Mart employee called 911 to report a robbery at 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Facebook post on the Greenville Police Department's page. The store is located at 1601 South St.

After investigating and viewing surveillance footage, officers say they are looking for three men described as:

One man is in his early 20s and is black, 5 foot 8 inches tall, about 150 pounds with a small build. He was wearing stone washed jeans, black shoes and a black hoodie.





The next man is also in his early 20s and black with approximately the same build as the first man. He was wearing red sports pants and a black zip up hoodie with white strings.





The last man is also in his early 20s and black with approximately the same build as the first two men. He was wearing black pants, a navy or black hoodie and white shoes.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The men may be in a dark-colored or black late '90's model Chevrolet Suburban with dark rims and a rear registration plate only. Police say they may no longer be in the "immediate area" and are believed to be involved in other incidents.

No one was injured during the robbery, police confirmed.

"They are armed with handguns and should not be approached by the public," police wrote on the Facebook post, which included surveillance footage photos of the robbery.

Anyone with information about these men is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 618-664-2131.