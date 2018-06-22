Belleville pastor made mark on Greenville University track record book

John Curry, the three-time MVP of the Greenville University track and field team, was among six individuals and two teams inducted to the school's hall of fame.
Currently the pastor of Conquerors Christian Church in Belleville, Curry earned a degree in speech from Greenville in 1980, but not before rewriting the record book in sprints and hurdle events. The fourth-generation preacher still holds the Greenville record in the 110-meter hurdles, which he ran 14.5 seconds during the Prairie College Conference meet.
The same year, Curry was named the NAIA All-District team in the hurdles.
Curry received invitations to tryout for the Dallas Cowboys and earned a roster spot in the USFL's Michigan Panthers, though injuries prevented him from playing a single down. He also participated in the US Olympic time trials for the 1980 Moscow Games, which the US boycotted.
Others inducted to the Greenville Hall of Fame included Dennis Spencer, Richard Ware Jr., Sonya Jones, Christina Niehaus Blevins and Timothy Daniel. the 1971-72 Women's basketball team and 1970 men's cross country team also were inducted.
Comments