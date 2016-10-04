For NC girl, playing T-ball shows her life is without limits

1:13 Belleville museum celebrates 150th anniversary Pause

1:20 Lab mix is available for adoption through Belleville Area Humane Society

3:39 Relax with Zentangle art

1:20 Good Times Saloon in Dupo

2:43 Collinsville native sings tribute to R&B legend

1:15 Black cat wants to spend her 9 lives with you.

1:11 Adorable baby panda attempts to roll itself over

1:40 A day at the (wiener dog) races

2:25 Belleville couple has chemistry

2:05 Oktoberfest time in Belleville