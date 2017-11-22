Looking for things to do? Christkindlmarkt opens this weekend in Belleville

What’s Happening for Nov. 23.
Holiday Fun
▪ 4th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt — Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 23. Belleville Public Square, Belleville. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Thursday. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Authentic German market with musical acts and food.
▪ Annual Thanksgiving Meal — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No income guidelines, age restrictions or religious affiliations. All are welcome to this free event. Sponsored by a committee of local O’Fallon and Shiloh citizens. Information: ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com or 618-632-8401.
▪ Free Thanksgiving Day dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. New Shining Light Church and Feed the Hungry Outreach Ministry, 740 Broadway, Venice. This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Free knit caps and gloves will be given away to adults and children until they are gone. This event also features a drawing for five sweet potato pies.
▪ Gobble Hobble Fun Run — 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Come Thanksgiving morning for a quick 2 mile fun run/walk before the feast. $10 fee.
▪ Annual Santa Parade — 10 a.m. Friday. Belleville. The parade route begins at 17th and West Main Streets and proceeds east on Main Street through the Public Square. It continues down East Main St. and ends at Forest Ave., near Union United Methodist Church. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Belleville, this tradition began in 1952. The parade features floats, marching bands, dance groups, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
▪ Gingerbread Walk Display — Friday, Nov. 24- Sunday, Dec. 31. East and West Main Streets, Belleville. View gingerbread creations in the downtown shop windows.
▪ Millstadt Lighted Parade — 7 p.m. Friday. Parade starts at Frontier Park, Millstadt, with the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Ends at VFW with family activities until 10 p.m. Santa will be there. Face painting, balloon artist, crafts, chili, hotdogs and beverages for all ages. A non-perishable donation for local food pantry will be accepted at the door.
▪ Lighted Christmas Parade — 6:30 p.m. Friday. Highland. The parade begins at the Lindenthal school campus. It will go down Lindenthal then Washington to the downtown plaza and ends with a lighting ceremony.
▪ Christmas on the Square — Saturday and Sunday. Downtown Waterloo. Free to attend. Visit 13 participating merchants to get shopping card stamped. Winning card drawing on Sunday. Free carriage rides and visits with Santa. Holiday lighted parade 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Chili dinner and parade after-party, lamppost decorating contest. Waterloo Municipal band concert at the square.
▪ Christmas Parade and Fireworks — 6 p.m. Saturday. Breese. The parade starts by the tracks on North Main and travels to the park where Santa will be welcomed and he will light up the park. Information: breese.org/annual-events.
▪ Holiday Drive to Benefit Laid off Steelworkers — Until Dec. 19, Rep. Katie Stuart’s office, 2105 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Drop off site for any winter clothing until Dec. 19 to assist laid off steelworkers. Food and clothing will also be accepted on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City.
▪ Bethalto Christmas Village — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Central Park, Bethalto. Free festival open 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 16. This event features Santa and Mrs. Claus in the park gazebo. 12 decorated cottages, lights, train rides for kids, holiday farmer’s market and more.
Events
▪ 8th Annual JoyFM Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. All blood types are needed. redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: joyfm/boost or 800-733-2767.
▪ Black Friday ‘Book Nook’ Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. For one day only, all items in the “Book Nook” sale area will be 25 cents each. They are usually priced at $1 each.
▪ Buck-A-Bag sale — 9-11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Sponsored by Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing $1 per bag. Toys, shoes and miscellaneous also for $1 per bag. Books will be free. 618-539-5070.
▪ Coloring for Grown-Ups — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. An afternoon session of coloring for grown-ups. Books and colored pencils will be provided.
▪ Heroes’ Way Angel and Flag Stand — 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Wishing Well Ministry Outreach, 204 John St., Collinsville. Please donate U.S. flags, cat and dog food, fruit, blankets, hay, tarps, dog houses, kennels or monetary donations. 618-722-0348.
▪ Illinois Speaks: Granite City Community Conversations — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. “Strengthening our Property Values,” is presented in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Council’s Illinois Speaks series. This is one of a series of community conversations designed to discuss ideas to make Granite City better. Information: 618-452-6238 ext. 755.
▪ Inspirational Speaker and Best Selling Author John O’Leary — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday. Mascoutah High School, 1313 W. Main St., Mascoutah. John O’Leary was expected to die. Today he teaches others how to truly live. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/john-oleary-tickets-38240518420.
▪ Lewis and Clark Reading Council’s Illinois Reads: Hall of Authors — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Hear authors Jeff Weigel, Dan Killeen and Jennifer Ward read from their books at this free, family-friendly event. Books will be available for purchase.
▪ ‘Making a Difference: Using Your Voice as a Group Member’ — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Belleville Public Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Featuring Deb Einhorn of the Family Matters Parent Training and Information Center. Workshop for parents and adult family members who want to make a difference in the lives of children and families by serving as a member of a decision-making group. Sandwiches will be served. Registration is due by 10 a.m. Nov. 27. Online registration: www.starnet.org or email skraus@stclair.k12.il.us. Information: Sheri, 618-825-3969.
▪ Memorial Hospital Stress Management Program — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial’s Orthopedics and Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Don Courtial, physical therapist and stress management instructor will present ways to manage stress. Free program, registration required. 618-257-5649 or www.mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
▪ Paralegal Services for seniors — 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. For seniors 60 and older. Make an appointment with a paralegal for a Power of Attorney, DNR directive or updated will. Services provided by the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. Appointment: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by “Fred with Button Box Club”. $7. Sandwiches will be for purchase. 314-867-7897 or www.folkfire.org/polka.
▪ East St. Louis presents ‘Tribute to the Legacy of Dick Gregory and the Official Unveiling of the Limited Edition Commemorative Black History Calendar’ — Doors open 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. East St. Louis City Hall rotunda, 301 River Park Drive, East St. Louis. Hosted by the New Millennium Group. Mayor Emeka Jackson Hicks will present a proclamation in honor of Dick Gregory who was an African-American comedian, civil rights activist, social critic, writer, entrepreneur, conspiracy theorist and actor and first African-American to officially run for President of the United States.
Club News
▪ Granite City Senior Club Dance — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $5. For all seniors 50 and older. Tickets will be on sale for the club Christmas party on Dec. 3. 618-444-6771.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon, Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 Jackson St., Belleville. Guests always welcome.
Food
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ The 26th Annual Knights of Columbus Ham and Meat Raffle — 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Columbus Club, 114 W. Oak St., Millstadt. All net proceeds benefit local charities and non-profits.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt.
▪ Queen of Hearts — Drawing at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 N. Illinois 150. If no one draws the Queen, the jackpot will increase next week. Ticket sales stop at 7:30 p.m.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Head East concert — 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Public Square, Belleville. Head East performs at the official opening of the Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Free.
▪ Cactus Moon Band — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association. Free admission to a country music dance.
Worth the Drive
▪ Lewis and Clark Student Photography exhibit — Display will run until Dec. 9. Gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Picture This and More, 502 A West Delmar Ave., Alton. More than 60 student photographs, mostly hand-printed black and white, will be on display. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite. www.lc.edu/program/AFAart.
▪ Christmas Candlelight Tours — 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. $10 adult, $5 child, five years and under free. Experience an 1820s Christmas during this candlelight event. 618-692-1818 or www.stephensonhouse.org.
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show —10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion, 7300 Lansdowne, St. Louis. Admission $2. Buy, sell and trade comics, cards, toys and action figures. Over 40 tables of collectibles.
▪ ‘Family Album’ and ‘Trilogy’ premier — 7 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Event is free but donations are accepted. “Family Album” is an 80-minute feature film about Jean King’s family history and “Trilogy” is a 15-minute short about music inspired by three works of art. 618-462-5222.
▪ 14th Annual Safety and Health Conference —7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28. 20 N. Grand, St. Louis. Hosted by Safety Council of Greater St. Louis. Motivational and workplace speaker Kina Repp headlines the event. Breakout sessions include mental health first aid, opioid narcotic alternatives, workplace fatigue, emergency preparedness, innovative products, positive safety cultures and understanding Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Continuing education credits are available to attendees. 314-621-9200 or www.stlsafety.org.
