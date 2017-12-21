East St. Louis church to have toy, food and clothing giveaway

For the past 10 years, The Mind of Christ Church with the help of community partners, has organized a Christmas-giving event and has provided food, clothing and gifts for more than 10,000 families. The church is expecting more than 2,500 individuals this year at the event which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at Wyvetter Younge Middle School, 3939 Caseyville Ave., East St. Louis. The event will continue until all items are gone.
Darrell Chapman, church founder and pastor, and his wife, Delores Chapman, say the event impacts children in East St. Louis beyond the holiday season. In a press release, Delores Chapman said, “Our goal isn’t just to give out bikes and basketballs. We want to show these kids that someone cares about them and bring a little joy and love into their homes.”
The annual giveaway is one of the many initiatives The Mind of Christ Church has organized to improve the lives of children. It hosts math skill enrichment programs and provides hot meals every Friday. In the future, the group hopes to to create an after school program for students to offer a safe place to learn, play and eat. Information: tmoccorg.fatcow.com.
Christmas Baskets and Toy Drive
The Tom Qualls Foundation for People and Animals: Wishing Well Ministry is having a Christmas donation event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 204 John St., Collinsville. Celebrate Christmas with the Wishing Well Ministry Outreach by donating for needy people and area animals in need. The ministry is collecting U.S. flags, food items, fruit, blankets, dog and cat food, hay, tarps, dog houses, kennels and monetary donations.
The Rev. Tom Qualls wrote: “It’s good to know a lot of good people care and give from their hearts. Merry Christmas to everyone.”
Comments