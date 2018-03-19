Here's how visa-free travel to Russia is possible

If you want to go to Russia but don't want to be bothered with the hassle of getting a visa, you might want to become a fan of soccer.
Ticket holders to the 2018 FIFA World Cup can travel to the country visa-free for as long as 10 days before the event until 10 days after with their FAN ID, a document that all spectators must have to gain access to stadiums during the tournament. That is more than one month of travel within the country, as the World Cup takes place from June 14-July 15, 2018.
Obtaining a visa to travel to Russia can often be a complicated process, but getting a FAN ID is much less rigorous.
Travelers need to visit the FAN ID site or a physical distribution center after purchasing their match tickets and fill out the required information.
Notification of approval of your ID is sent via SMS message or an email, and IDs can be mailed or picked up at a FAN ID distribution center.
In addition to visa-free travel and entry to World Cup stadiums, FAN ID holders will also have access to other benefits, such as free travel on public transportation on match days.
Russia has put together recommendations of must-visit places in the country as well as a list of events occurring in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup in order to streamline travel for visitors.
Russian cities hosting matches include Moscow, Kazan, Saint Petersburg, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad, Ekaterinburg, Saransk and Samara.
