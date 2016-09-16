Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Pepper Salmon Cakes

LEMON-PEPPER SALMON CAKES
3/4 pound cooked salmon
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1/3 cup finely diced red bell pepper
2 green onions, ends removed, sliced
1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning
3 to 4 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 whole egg, lightly beaten
1 cup panko bread crumbs, divided
Mixed greens salad
Tzatziki sauce, optional
In a mixing bowl, break the cooked salmon into pieces. Make sure the pieces are not too small — once you form the cakes the salmon should look like lump crab does when making crab cakes. Set aside.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil over medium heat. Add the red pepper and onion; saute until soft. Cool a few minutes and then add to the salmon in the bowl. Stir in the lemon pepper seasoning, 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, Dijon, egg and 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs. Mix gently. If the mixture seems too loose, add more mayonnaise and more bread crumbs.
Shape the mixture into desired-size patties. A 1/3-cup measure will give you a good size (about 2 ounces) salmon patty. Once you have all the patties formed, place the remaining 1/2 cup panko on a plate. Lightly coat both sides of each patty with the crumbs (use more if needed). Set the panko-coated patties on a plate and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
When ready to cook, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat in the same skillet you sauteed the red pepper and onion. Working in batches if necessary, cook the salmon patties about 3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove from the skillet and serve as is or on a bed of mixed greens.
Makes 8 cakes, each with 269 calories, 15 grams fat, 16 grams carbohydrates, 17 grams protein, 261 mg sodium, 78 mg cholesterol, 1 gram fiber.
Cook’s note: A tzatziki sauce goes great with these salmon cakes. Mix together 1 cup plain Greek-style yogurt and 1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream with 3/4 cup chopped cucumber (peeled, seeded); lemon juice to taste, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt and pepper to taste and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Stir and chill 30 minutes before serving.
Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press Test Kitchen
