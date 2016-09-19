Recipe of the Day: Double-Chocolate Toffee Icebox Cake

DOUBLE-CHOCOLATE TOFFEE ICEBOX CAKE
3 cups 2 percent milk
1 package (5.9 ounces) instant chocolate pudding mix
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
2 packages (9 ounces each) chocolate wafers
2 Heath candy bars (1.4 ounces each), crushed
In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix 2 minutes. Let stand 2 minutes or until soft-set. In a large bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form.
Arrange 20 cookies on bottom of an 8-inch-square baking dish. Spread one-fourth of the chocolate pudding and one-fourth of the whipped cream over cookies. Repeat layers three times. Sprinkle with crushed candy bars. Refrigerate overnight. Yield: 8 servings.
Simple & Delicious August/September 2014
Comments