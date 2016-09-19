Food & Drink

September 19, 2016 8:22 AM

Recipe of the Day: Double-Chocolate Toffee Icebox Cake

DOUBLE-CHOCOLATE TOFFEE ICEBOX CAKE

3 cups 2 percent milk

1 package (5.9 ounces) instant chocolate pudding mix

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 packages (9 ounces each) chocolate wafers

2 Heath candy bars (1.4 ounces each), crushed

In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix 2 minutes. Let stand 2 minutes or until soft-set. In a large bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form.

Arrange 20 cookies on bottom of an 8-inch-square baking dish. Spread one-fourth of the chocolate pudding and one-fourth of the whipped cream over cookies. Repeat layers three times. Sprinkle with crushed candy bars. Refrigerate overnight. Yield: 8 servings.

Simple & Delicious August/September 2014

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos