Recipe of the Day: Lime-Honey Fruit Salad

LIME-HONEY FRUIT SALAD
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/4 cup lime juice
1/4 cup honey
1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds
3 medium Gala or Red Delicious apples, cubed
2 medium pears, cubed
2 cups seedless red grapes
2 cups green grapes
In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine cornstarch and lime juice until smooth. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 20 seconds; stir. Cook 15 seconds longer; stir. Stir in honey and poppy seeds.
In a large bowl, combine the apples, pears and grapes. Pour dressing over fruit; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Yield: 12 servings (3/4 cup each).
Note: This recipe was tested in a 1,100-watt microwave.
Healthy Cooking December/January 2013
