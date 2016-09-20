Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Lime-Honey Fruit Salad

LIME-HONEY FRUIT SALAD

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds

3 medium Gala or Red Delicious apples, cubed

2 medium pears, cubed

2 cups seedless red grapes

2 cups green grapes

In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine cornstarch and lime juice until smooth. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 20 seconds; stir. Cook 15 seconds longer; stir. Stir in honey and poppy seeds.

In a large bowl, combine the apples, pears and grapes. Pour dressing over fruit; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Yield: 12 servings (3/4 cup each).

Note: This recipe was tested in a 1,100-watt microwave.

Healthy Cooking December/January 2013

