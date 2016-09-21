Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Salsa-Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups

FREEZER-FRIENDLY SALSA-GRILLED CHEESE ROLL-UPS

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mild salsa

20 slices whole wheat bread (approximately 1 loaf)

20 slices American cheese

1/4 cup butter

1. In small bowl, mix cream cheese and salsa; set aside.

2. Using serrated bread knife, remove crusts from bread. Flatten bread squares with rolling pin. Spread 1/2 tablespoon cream cheese mixture on each square of bread, followed by 1 slice cheese. Roll up bread, pressing as you go, to form a secure roll.

3. In 10-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Place rolls in skillet, starting seam side down, and cook until each side is golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to paper towel-covered plate to cool.

4. To freeze, place cooled rolls on cookie sheet; place in freezer until solid. Place frozen rolls in quart-size resealable plastic freezer bag in freezer. To serve, remove desired number of rolls from bag, and reheat in microwave, oven or skillet until heated through. Makes 10 servings of 2 each.

Note: Serve with extra salsa on the side for dipping. Experiment with different cheeses. Mozzarella with pesto-cream cheese would be delicious.

Betty Crocker

