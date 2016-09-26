Food & Drink

September 26, 2016 9:31 AM

Recipe of the Day: Peach dump cake has just 5 ingredients

FIVE-INGREDIENT PEACH-ALMOND DUMP CAKE

4 heaping cups sliced peaches*

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 box yellow cake mix

3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with butter or cooking spray.

Toss peaches and cinnamon together in baking dish. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over top of peaches. Drizzle with butter; sprinkle with almonds.

Bake about 45 minutes, or until top is golden and peach juices are bubbling. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

*Frozen thawed and drained peaches can be used in place of fresh fruit. Also, this is a very flexible recipe. You can use any combination of fruits you would find in a pie or crumble, or use any nut you like for the top (or omit nuts altogether).

Drizzle most of the butter over the top, reserving about one-fourth of it to spoon over any large dry patches. Some smaller dry spots are OK.

Betty Crocker

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos