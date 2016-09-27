Recipe of the Day: Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts

MEDITERRANEAN STUFFED CHICKEN BREASTS
1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
2 tablespoons olive oil from sun-dried tomatoes, divided
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix cheese and tomatoes.
Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to 1/4-inch thickness. Brush with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with Greek seasoning. Top with cheese mixture.
Roll up chicken from a short side; secure with a toothpick.
Place in a greased 11-by-7-inch baking dish, seam side down; brush with remaining oil. Bake, uncovered, 30-35 minutes, or until until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Discard toothpicks before serving. Yield: 4 servings.
Simple & Delicious December/January 2014
Comments