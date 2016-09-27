Food & Drink

September 27, 2016 9:31 AM

Recipe of the Day: Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts

MEDITERRANEAN STUFFED CHICKEN BREASTS

1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

2 tablespoons olive oil from sun-dried tomatoes, divided

1 teaspoon Greek seasoning

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix cheese and tomatoes.

Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to 1/4-inch thickness. Brush with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with Greek seasoning. Top with cheese mixture.

Roll up chicken from a short side; secure with a toothpick.

Place in a greased 11-by-7-inch baking dish, seam side down; brush with remaining oil. Bake, uncovered, 30-35 minutes, or until until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Discard toothpicks before serving. Yield: 4 servings.

Simple & Delicious December/January 2014

