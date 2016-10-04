Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Chip Oatmeal Cake

CHOCOLATE CHIP OATMEAL CAKE
CAKE:
1 1/4 cups quick-cooking oats (not instant)
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
TOPPING:
2/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup whipping or heavy cream
1 cup shredded coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1. In small bowl, mix oats and 1 1/4 cups boiling water; let stand 20 minutes. In another bowl, mix flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13-by-9-inch pan with cooking spray; lightly flour.
In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup brown sugar and the granulated sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Beat in eggs and vanilla.
3. On low speed, beat in flour mixture just until blended. Beat in oatmeal.
4. Pour into pan. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
5. Set oven control to broil. In medium bowl, beat 2/3 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup butter with electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add whipping cream; beat on medium speed until smooth.
Stir in coconut, pecans and chocolate chips. Spread topping on cake.
6. Broil with top of pan about 6 inches from heat 1 minute, or just until bubbly and light golden brown. Cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 2 hours.
