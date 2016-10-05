Food & Drink

October 5, 2016 8:43 AM

Recipe of the Day: Wild Rice and Turkey Casserole

WILD RICE AND TURKEY CASSEROLE

2 cups cut-up cooked turkey or chicken

2 1/4 cups boiling water

1/3 cup milk

1 small onion, chopped (1/4 cup)

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 package (6 ounces) seasoned long grain and wild rice

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients, including seasoning packet from rice mix, in ungreased 2-quart casserole.

Cover and bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until rice is tender. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until liquid is absorbed. Makes 6 servings.

