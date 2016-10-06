Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon-Cream Cheese Breakfast Bars

CINNAMON-CREAM CHEESE BREAKFAST BARS
CINNAMON FILLING:
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of kosher salt
CREAM CHEESE BARS:
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
16 ounces cream cheese or Neufchatel, softened
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Additional sugar, for topping
For the cinnamon filling: Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add brown sugar and cook until sugar and butter are well combined, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Whisk in egg, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
For the cream cheese bars: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13 casserole dish.
Roll out 1 can of dough into the bottom of the casserole dish to form a crust, making sure to press seams together.
With an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese, egg, sugar and vanilla until well combined. Spread the filling evenly over the crust with a rubber spatula.
Pour the cinnamon filling over the cream cheese mixture and spread out evenly (a silicone pastry brush works well here).
Roll out remaining can of dough onto large sheet of wax paper. Pat out dough to form a 9-by-13-inch rectangle, carefully pressing the seams together to seal.
Gently flip the wax paper/dough over the cinnamon cream cheese filling to form a top crust.
Bake 30 minutes until top crust is golden. Remove from the oven and dust with additional sugar. Cut into 2-inch squares, or smaller if feeding a crowd. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Note: Recipe can be made the day before and cooked before serving or freeze cooked bars and thaw before eating (if serving at room temperature).
Makes 20 to 24 squares.
