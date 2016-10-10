Recipe of the Day: Baked Egg Boats for dinner

BAKED EGG BOATS
5 eggs
1/3 cup of heavy cream or half and half
Chopped, crispy bacon
1 cup of shredded cheese, your choice
Chopped green onions
Salt and pepper
Baguette
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and add cream. Toss in the bacon and cheese, along with green onions. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Mix, mix, mix.
Cut baguette longways and remove the inside. Fill hollow baguette with egg mix.
Bake 20-25 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes, slice and enjoy.
Best Bites, Aol.com
