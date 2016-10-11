Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Lasagna Dip

CHEESY LASAGNA DIP
1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage
1 1/2 cups pasta sauce, divided
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, divided
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
Remove casings from sausage if necessary; crumble sausage into medium skillet. Cook on medium heat 6 to 8 minutes, or done, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; stir in 1 cup pasta sauce.
Mix cream cheese, ricotta, garlic, 1/2 cup mozzarella and half each of the Parmesan and basil until blended; spread onto bottom of pan. Top with sausage mixture.
Combine remaining cheeses; sprinkle over dip. Top with spoonfuls of the remaining pasta sauce.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining basil.
Makes 32 servings, 2 tablespoons each.
Kraftrecipes.com
