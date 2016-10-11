Food & Drink

October 11, 2016 9:01 AM

Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Lasagna Dip

CHEESY LASAGNA DIP

1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage

1 1/2 cups pasta sauce, divided

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, divided

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

Remove casings from sausage if necessary; crumble sausage into medium skillet. Cook on medium heat 6 to 8 minutes, or done, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; stir in 1 cup pasta sauce.

Mix cream cheese, ricotta, garlic, 1/2 cup mozzarella and half each of the Parmesan and basil until blended; spread onto bottom of pan. Top with sausage mixture.

Combine remaining cheeses; sprinkle over dip. Top with spoonfuls of the remaining pasta sauce.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining basil.

Makes 32 servings, 2 tablespoons each.

Kraftrecipes.com

