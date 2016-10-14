Food & Drink

October 14, 2016 8:33 AM

Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Chicken Verde Tortilla Soup

SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN VERDE TORTILLA SOUP

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (1 1/4 pounds)

1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

3 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 1/2 cups frozen whole kernel corn, thawed

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas or garbanzo beans, drained, rinsed

1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles

3/4 cup salsa verde

3 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)

2 tomatoes, seeded, chopped

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, if desired

In a 3- to 4-quart slow cooker, mix all ingredients except tomatoes and cilantro.

Cover; cook on low heat setting 5 to 7 hours, or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (180 degrees). Stir to break up chicken thighs. Stir in tomatoes before serving. Garnish with cilantro.

Makes 6 servings.

Notes: Salsa verde is called “green salsa,” which is made from tomatillos, green chiles and cilantro. It can be found in the Mexican section of supermarkets. A substitute could be green enchilada sauce.

The tortilla pieces will dissolve during cooking, adding flavor and some thickening to the soup.

