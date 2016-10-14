Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Chicken Verde Tortilla Soup

SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN VERDE TORTILLA SOUP
6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (1 1/4 pounds)
1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)
3 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 1/2 cups frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas or garbanzo beans, drained, rinsed
1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles
3/4 cup salsa verde
3 1/2 cups chicken broth
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
2 tomatoes, seeded, chopped
Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, if desired
In a 3- to 4-quart slow cooker, mix all ingredients except tomatoes and cilantro.
Cover; cook on low heat setting 5 to 7 hours, or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (180 degrees). Stir to break up chicken thighs. Stir in tomatoes before serving. Garnish with cilantro.
Makes 6 servings.
Notes: Salsa verde is called “green salsa,” which is made from tomatillos, green chiles and cilantro. It can be found in the Mexican section of supermarkets. A substitute could be green enchilada sauce.
The tortilla pieces will dissolve during cooking, adding flavor and some thickening to the soup.
