Food & Drink

October 17, 2016 8:30 AM

Recipe of the Day: Unstuffed Peppers

UNSTUFFED PEPPERS

1 cup uncooked instant rice

1 pound ground beef

2 medium green peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 jar (26 ounces) marinara sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons salt-free seasoning blend

1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook rice according to package directions.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef, green peppers and onion over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in rice, marinara sauce and seasoning blend. Stir in cheese.

3. Transfer to a greased 2-quart baking dish. Toss bread crumbs and oil; sprinkle over the top. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until heated through and topping is golden brown. Yield: 6 servings.

Simple & Delicious July/August 2006

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos