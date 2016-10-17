Recipe of the Day: Unstuffed Peppers

UNSTUFFED PEPPERS
1 cup uncooked instant rice
1 pound ground beef
2 medium green peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 jar (26 ounces) marinara sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons salt-free seasoning blend
1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend
1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 tablespoon olive oil
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook rice according to package directions.
2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef, green peppers and onion over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in rice, marinara sauce and seasoning blend. Stir in cheese.
3. Transfer to a greased 2-quart baking dish. Toss bread crumbs and oil; sprinkle over the top. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until heated through and topping is golden brown. Yield: 6 servings.
Comments