October 18, 2016 9:27 AM

Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Pumpkin Butter

CROCK POT PUMPKIN BUTTER

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

1/2 cup apple juice

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cloves

Set your crock pot on the low setting.

In the bottom of the crock pot, thoroughly combine all of your ingredients. Cover and let cook for about 5 hours, stirring occasionally, until pumpkin butter is thick enough to stick to a spoon turned upside down.

Spoon pumpkin butter into a jar and let cool completely in the refrigerator before using. It keeps in the refrigerator for up to one week or the freezer for up to 6 months.

