Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Pumpkin Butter

CROCK POT PUMPKIN BUTTER
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1/2 cup apple juice
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves
Set your crock pot on the low setting.
In the bottom of the crock pot, thoroughly combine all of your ingredients. Cover and let cook for about 5 hours, stirring occasionally, until pumpkin butter is thick enough to stick to a spoon turned upside down.
Spoon pumpkin butter into a jar and let cool completely in the refrigerator before using. It keeps in the refrigerator for up to one week or the freezer for up to 6 months.
