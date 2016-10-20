Recipe of the Day: Crescent Turkey Casserole

CRESCENT TURKEY CASSEROLE
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
1/8 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup low-fat milk
1 1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 ounces)
1 tube (4 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large saucepan, combine mayonnaise, flour, bouillon and pepper. Gradually add milk; stir until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Add turkey and vegetables; heat through. Spoon into a greased 8-inch square baking dish.
2. Unroll crescent dough and separate into two rectangles. Seal perforations. Place over turkey mixture. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Yield: 4 servings.
