Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Bread Pudding

CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING
1 loaf stale white bread or baguette, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 cup milk
2 cups half-and-half
4 eggs
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips (about 1/2 of a 12-ounce bag)
1/2 cup unsweetened, Dutch-process cocoa
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a large saucepan over low heat, whisk together milk, half-and-half, eggs and sugar until warm.
Add in chocolate chips and unsweetened cocoa and mix until melted.
Turn off heat and add in salt and vanilla extract.
Place bread cubes in a lightly greased 13-by-9-inch casserole dish and pour chocolate mixture evenly over the bread. Make sure all pieces of bread are covered with the mixture.
Cover the dish with plastic wrap and let rest about 30 minutes so the the stale bread can absorb the mixture.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Bake bread pudding, uncovered, about 35-40 minutes, or until warm. Remove from oven and serve immediately, preferably with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.
