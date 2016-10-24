Food & Drink

October 24, 2016 9:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Ginger Tea

CRANBERRY GINGER TEA

4 cups water

4 bags red rooibos tea, white tea or green tea

2 thin slices fresh ginger

1/2 cup sweet cranberry sauce or 1/2 cup canned whole berry cranberry sauce

In medium saucepan, bring water just to boiling. Remove from heat; add tea bags and ginger. Steep tea for 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile, place cranberry sauce in blender; cover and blend until almost smooth.

Remove tea bags and ginger from water; discard bags and ginger. Stir blended cranberry mixture into tea until well combined. Serve hot, or cover and refrigerate to serve cold. Stir before serving. Makes 4 servings.

BHG.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos