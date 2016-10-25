Recipe of the Day: Tomato and Mushroom Focaccia

TOMATO AND MUSHROOM FOCACCIA
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 ounces fresh crimini mushrooms, sliced
1 focaccia bread (10 to 12 inch)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)
1 can (14.5 ounces) organic diced tomatoes, drained
2 to 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In 8-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Drain if necessary.
2. On ungreased cookie sheet, place bread. Sprinkle 3/4 cup of the cheese on bread. Top with mushrooms and tomatoes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.
3. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is hot. Sprinkle with basil.
Tip: Look for focaccia, a flat Italian bread, in the bakery section. Choose a plain focaccia or one flavored with garlic or Parmesan.
