Food & Drink

October 27, 2016 10:24 AM

Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Split Pea Soup

SLOW-COOKER VEGETARIAN SPLIT PEA SOUP WITH GRILLED CHEESE CROUTONS

FOR THE SOUP:

1 pound dried green split peas

1 small onion, chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 cups water

FOR THE CROUTONS:

4 slices sourdough bread, cut into bite-sized squares

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces smoked cheese, such as Gouda or mozzarella, cut into thin slices

Place the split peas in an even layer in the slow cooker. Add the onion, carrot, celery, oil, bay leaves, salt, and season with pepper. Add the water (no need to stir), cover, and cook until the peas are soft, 5 to 6 hours on high or 8 to 10 hours on low.

Stir the soup to incorporate the peas and broth, taste, and season with salt and pepper as needed.

Croutons: Heat the oven to broil. In a medium bowl, toss the bread with olive oil. Transfer to a baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Place the cheese on about half of the pieces. Broil bread until cheese is melted. Then, sandwich pieces together and broil until golden brown. Serve hot with the soup. Serves 4.

Kitchn.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos