October 31, 2016 8:31 AM

Recipe of the Day: Apple Kuchen Bars

APPLE KUCHEN BARS

3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups cold butter, divided

4 to 5 tablespoons ice water

8 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples (about 8 medium)

2 cups sugar, divided

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 2 cups flour and salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add 1 cup butter; pulse until butter is the size of peas. While pulsing, add just enough ice water to form moist crumbs. Press mixture onto bottom of a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.

In a large bowl, combine apples, 1 cup sugar and cinnamon; toss to coat. Spoon over crust. Place remaining flour, butter and sugar in food processor; pulse until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle over apples. Bake 60-70 minutes or until golden brown and apples are tender. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Yield: 2 dozen.

Simple & Delicious August/September 2013

