Recipe of the Day: Apple Kuchen Bars

APPLE KUCHEN BARS
3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups cold butter, divided
4 to 5 tablespoons ice water
8 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples (about 8 medium)
2 cups sugar, divided
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 2 cups flour and salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add 1 cup butter; pulse until butter is the size of peas. While pulsing, add just enough ice water to form moist crumbs. Press mixture onto bottom of a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.
In a large bowl, combine apples, 1 cup sugar and cinnamon; toss to coat. Spoon over crust. Place remaining flour, butter and sugar in food processor; pulse until coarse crumbs form. Sprinkle over apples. Bake 60-70 minutes or until golden brown and apples are tender. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Yield: 2 dozen.
Simple & Delicious August/September 2013
