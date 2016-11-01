Food & Drink

November 1, 2016 9:32 AM

Recipe of the Day: Enchilada Casserole

Enchilada Casserole

1 pound lean ground beef

1 can (10 ounces) enchilada sauce

1 cup salsa

6 flour tortillas (10 inch)

2 cups fresh or frozen corn

4 cups (16 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in enchilada sauce and salsa; set aside.

Place two tortillas, overlapping as necessary, in the bottom of a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Cover with one-third of the meat mixture; top with 1 cup corn; sprinkle with 1 1/3 cups cheese. Repeat layers once, then top with remaining tortillas, meat and cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until bubbly. Yield: 6-8 servings.

Bountiful Harvest Cookbook 1994

