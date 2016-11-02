Recipe of the Day: Barbecue Snack Mix

BARBECUE SNACK MIX
6 cups popcorn
2 cups coarsely broken blue corn tortilla chips
2 cups Cheddar fish-shaped crackers or other cheese crackers
2 cups corn nuts or smokehouse almonds
1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco (optional)
Heat oven to 300 degrees with rack in middle. Grease rimmed baking sheet with oil. (You may need to make 2 batches.)
Combine popcorn, tortilla chips, cheese crackers and corn nuts in a large bowl.
Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove pan from heat and whisk in barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, paprika, chili and garlic powders, and Tabasco, if using.
Drizzle barbecue sauce mixture over snack mix and stir until combined well.
Evenly spread mixture in baking sheet and bake, stirring and turning mixture over every 10 minutes, for a total of 40 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack (it will crisp as it cools), then break into pieces.
Cooks' notes: Snack mix keeps in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Gourmet 2012
