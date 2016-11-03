Celebrate National Sandwich Day with these two recipes

National Sandwich Day is observed annually on Nov. 3. Blame John Montagu, fourth Earl of Sandwich, for supposedly slapping two slices of bread with a filling in between and giving the hand-held meal a name.
The exact circumstances of the invention of the sandwich is up for debate. “Tour to London,” a book by Pierre Jean Grosley, says Lord Sandwich was a bit of a gambler and often made long hours playing cards a priority over sitting down for a meal. When hungry, he would ask his servants to bring him slices of meat between two slices of bread, the book says.
“This practice was a habit which was well known to his gambling friends who soon began to order ‘the same as Sandwich,’ and from this, the sandwich was born.”
Another theory sheds a more positive light on Sandwich, suggests that because of his commitment to the British Navy, politics and the arts, the first sandwich was more likely to have been consumed at his work desk.
Shrimp Po’ Boys
Vegetable oil
4 French rolls, split and hinged
4 tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
3 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 pounds jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cups panko bread crumbs
2 cups shredded lettuce
REMOULADE SAUCE:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon horseradish
1 teaspoon pickle relish
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon each lime juice and orange juice
Combine butter and garlic, spread on rolls and toast in the oven until brown. Heat oil in a 2 quart saucepan until 360 degrees. Mix creole seasoning and flour. Dredge shrimp in flour then egg; roll in panko. Fry shrimp in batches until golden brown. Spread remoulade sauce on all 4 rolls. Top with shrimp, followed by shredded lettuce.
Remoulade sauce: Mix mayo, horseradish, pickle relish, minced garlic, cayenne pepper and juices in a bowl.
California Grilled Veggie Sandwich
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/8 cup olive oil
1 cup sliced red bell peppers
1 small zucchini, sliced
1 red onion, sliced
1 small yellow squash, sliced
2 (4-by-6-inch) focaccia bread pieces, split horizontally
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, minced garlic, and lemon juice. Set aside in the refrigerator.
Preheat the grill for high heat.
Brush vegetables with olive oil on each side. Brush grate with oil. Place bell peppers and zucchini closest to the middle of the grill, and set onion and squash pieces around them. Cook for about 3 minutes, turn, and cook for another 3 minutes. The peppers may take a bit longer. Remove from grill, and set aside.
Spread some of the mayonnaise mixture on the cut sides of the bread, and sprinkle each one with feta cheese. Place on the grill cheese side up, and cover with lid for 2 to 3 minutes. This will warm the bread, and slightly melt the cheese. Watch carefully so the bottoms don't burn. Remove from grill, and layer with the vegetables. Enjoy as open faced grilled sandwiches.
