Food & Drink

November 4, 2016 9:18 AM

Recipe of the Day: Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

ROASTED CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

2 cups frozen Southern-style diced hash brown potatoes (from 32-ounce bag)

1 1/2 cups frozen onions, celery, bell pepper and parsley seasoning blend (from 12-ounce bag)

3 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 1/4 cups uncooked wide egg noodles (2 ounces)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 cup chopped roasted chicken breast

1 cup evaporated milk (from 12-ounce can)

Spray 3-quart saucepan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and seasoning blend; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add broth, noodles, salt and thyme. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to low. Partially cover; simmer 7 minutes. Stir in chicken and milk. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender.

Makes 5 servings.

Pillsbury.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos