Recipe of the Day: Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup

ROASTED CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
2 cups frozen Southern-style diced hash brown potatoes (from 32-ounce bag)
1 1/2 cups frozen onions, celery, bell pepper and parsley seasoning blend (from 12-ounce bag)
3 1/2 cups chicken broth
1 1/4 cups uncooked wide egg noodles (2 ounces)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 cup chopped roasted chicken breast
1 cup evaporated milk (from 12-ounce can)
Spray 3-quart saucepan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and seasoning blend; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly.
Add broth, noodles, salt and thyme. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to low. Partially cover; simmer 7 minutes. Stir in chicken and milk. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender.
Makes 5 servings.
