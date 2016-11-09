Food & Drink

November 9, 2016 9:17 AM

Recipe of the Day: Fresh Tomato Ravioli

FRESH TOMATO RAVIOLI

1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese ravioli, uncooked

1/4 cup sun dried tomato vinaigrette dressing

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/2 cup finely shredded Italian five cheese blend

Cook pasta as directed on package, omitting salt.

Meanwhile, heat dressing in large skillet on medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes; cook 2 minutes. or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Drain pasta. Add to tomato mixture with basil; mix lightly. Top with cheese. Makes 4 servings, 1 1/4 cup each.

Kraftrecipes.com

