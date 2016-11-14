Food & Drink

November 14, 2016 11:37 AM

Recipe of the Day: Baked Cheese-Stuffing Casserole

BAKED CHEESE-STUFFING CASSEROLE

2 cups water

1 Tbsp. margarine or butter

6 ouces stove-top style herbs stuffing mix

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup mexican-style finely shredded four cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Bring water and margarine to boil in large saucepan. Stir in stuffing mix; cover. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes.

Stir egg and 1/2 cup cheese into stuffing mixture until blended. Spoon into greased 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake 20 minutes or until casserole is heated through and cheese is melted. Makes eight 1/2-cup servings.

