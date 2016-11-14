Recipe of the Day: Baked Cheese-Stuffing Casserole

BAKED CHEESE-STUFFING CASSEROLE
2 cups water
1 Tbsp. margarine or butter
6 ouces stove-top style herbs stuffing mix
1 egg, beaten
3/4 cup mexican-style finely shredded four cheese, divided
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Bring water and margarine to boil in large saucepan. Stir in stuffing mix; cover. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes.
Stir egg and 1/2 cup cheese into stuffing mixture until blended. Spoon into greased 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake 20 minutes or until casserole is heated through and cheese is melted. Makes eight 1/2-cup servings.
