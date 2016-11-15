Food & Drink

November 15, 2016 9:32 AM

Recipe of the Day: Walnut Apple Dessert

WALNUT APPLE DESSERT

8 cups sliced peeled tart apples (about 6 medium)

2-1/4 cups packed brown sugar, divided

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped walnuts, divided

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place apples in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar and cinnamon.

In a bowl, cream butter and remaining brown sugar. Beat in eggs. Stir in flour and 1/2 cup walnuts. Spread over apples. Sprinkle with remaining walnuts.

Bake 45-55 minutes, or until the apples are tender. Serve warm with ice cream if desired. Yield: 12-16 servings.

Taste of Home August/September 2002

