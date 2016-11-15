Recipe of the Day: Walnut Apple Dessert

WALNUT APPLE DESSERT
8 cups sliced peeled tart apples (about 6 medium)
2-1/4 cups packed brown sugar, divided
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup butter, softened
2 eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup finely chopped walnuts, divided
Vanilla ice cream, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place apples in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish.
Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar and cinnamon.
In a bowl, cream butter and remaining brown sugar. Beat in eggs. Stir in flour and 1/2 cup walnuts. Spread over apples. Sprinkle with remaining walnuts.
Bake 45-55 minutes, or until the apples are tender. Serve warm with ice cream if desired. Yield: 12-16 servings.
Comments