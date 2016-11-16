Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Layered Pumpkin-Gingersnap Dessert

LAYERED PUMPKIN-GINGERSNAP DESSERT

30 gingersnaps, finely crushed (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups plus 2 tablespoons milk, divided

1 tub (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed, divided

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

2 packages (3.4 ounces each) vanilla flavor instant pudding

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Combine gingersnap crumbs and butter; press onto bottom of 13-by-9-inch dish. Freeze 10 minutes.

Beat cream cheese, sugar and 2 tablespoons milk in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add 1 1/4 cups whip topping; mix well. Spread onto crust.

Whisk pumpkin, dry pudding mixes, spice and remaining milk 2 minutes. (Mixture will be thick.) Spread over cream cheese layer.

Refrigerate 4 hours or until firm. Top with remaining whipped topping before serving.

Kraftrecipes.com

