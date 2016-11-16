Recipe of the Day: Layered Pumpkin-Gingersnap Dessert

LAYERED PUMPKIN-GINGERSNAP DESSERT
30 gingersnaps, finely crushed (about 1 1/2 cups)
1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups plus 2 tablespoons milk, divided
1 tub (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed, divided
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
2 packages (3.4 ounces each) vanilla flavor instant pudding
1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Combine gingersnap crumbs and butter; press onto bottom of 13-by-9-inch dish. Freeze 10 minutes.
Beat cream cheese, sugar and 2 tablespoons milk in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add 1 1/4 cups whip topping; mix well. Spread onto crust.
Whisk pumpkin, dry pudding mixes, spice and remaining milk 2 minutes. (Mixture will be thick.) Spread over cream cheese layer.
Refrigerate 4 hours or until firm. Top with remaining whipped topping before serving.
