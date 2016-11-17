Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Amazing Muffin Cups

AMAZING MUFFIN CUPS

3 cups shredded hash brown potatoes

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 package (12 ounces) breakfast pork sausage links

6 eggs

8 ounces Mexican-style finely shredded four cheese

1/4 cup chopped red peppers

Bell peppers orange, red and yellow

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine potatoes, butter and black pepper; press onto bottoms and up sides of 12 muffin pan cups sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 12 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, cook sausage as directed on package; drain on paper towels. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

Spoon sausage into potato cups. Whisk eggs in medium bowl until blended. Stir in cheese and red peppers; spoon over sausage. Sprinkle with chives.

Bake 13 to 15 minutes, or until centers are set. Makes 12.

Kraftrecipes.com

