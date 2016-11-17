Recipe of the Day: Amazing Muffin Cups

AMAZING MUFFIN CUPS
3 cups shredded hash brown potatoes
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 package (12 ounces) breakfast pork sausage links
6 eggs
8 ounces Mexican-style finely shredded four cheese
1/4 cup chopped red peppers
Bell peppers orange, red and yellow
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine potatoes, butter and black pepper; press onto bottoms and up sides of 12 muffin pan cups sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 12 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Meanwhile, cook sausage as directed on package; drain on paper towels. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices.
Spoon sausage into potato cups. Whisk eggs in medium bowl until blended. Stir in cheese and red peppers; spoon over sausage. Sprinkle with chives.
Bake 13 to 15 minutes, or until centers are set. Makes 12.
Comments