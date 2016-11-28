Recipe of the Day: Cashew Chicken with Noodles

CASHEW CHICKEN WITH NOODLES
8 ounces uncooked thick rice noodles
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
1 tablespoon peanut oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil
6 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup unsalted cashews
2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
Cook rice noodles according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, cornstarch and garlic. Add chicken. In a large skillet, saute chicken mixture in peanut and sesame oils until no longer pink. Add onions; cook 1 minute longer.
Drain noodles; stir into skillet. Add cashews and chili sauce and heat through. Yield: 4 servings.
