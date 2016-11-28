Food & Drink

November 28, 2016 3:38 PM

Recipe of the Day: Cashew Chicken with Noodles

CASHEW CHICKEN WITH NOODLES

8 ounces uncooked thick rice noodles

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 tablespoon peanut oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

6 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup unsalted cashews

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

Cook rice noodles according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, cornstarch and garlic. Add chicken. In a large skillet, saute chicken mixture in peanut and sesame oils until no longer pink. Add onions; cook 1 minute longer.

Drain noodles; stir into skillet. Add cashews and chili sauce and heat through. Yield: 4 servings.

Simple & Delicious October/November 2011

