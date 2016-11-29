Food & Drink

November 29, 2016 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Mousse Tarts

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE TARTS

6 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped

2 packages (6 count each) individual graham cracker tart shells

Assorted fresh fruit, optional

In a microwave, melt chocolate; stir until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl; whisk in milk and vanilla. Fold in whipped cream. Spoon into tart shells. Garnish with fruit if desired. Chill until serving. Yield: 12 servings.

