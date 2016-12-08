Recipe of the Day: Pan-Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

PAN-ROASTED CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES
2 pounds red potatoes (about 6 medium), cut into 3/4-inch pieces
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed, divided
3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
1/2 teaspoon paprika
6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 pounds), skin removed
6 cups fresh baby spinach (about 6 ounces)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onion, oil, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Transfer to pan.
n a small bowl, mix paprika and the remaining salt, rosemary and pepper.
Sprinkle chicken with paprika mixture; arrange over vegetables. Roast until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170-175 degrees and vegetables are just tender, 35-40 minutes.
Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm. Top vegetables with spinach. Roast until vegetables are tender and spinach is wilted, 8-10 minutes longer. Stir vegetables to combine; serve with chicken. Yield: 6 servings.
Simple & Delicious February/March 2015
