Food & Drink

December 8, 2016 9:24 AM

Recipe of the Day: Pan-Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

PAN-ROASTED CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES

2 pounds red potatoes (about 6 medium), cut into 3/4-inch pieces

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided

1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed, divided

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon paprika

6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 pounds), skin removed

6 cups fresh baby spinach (about 6 ounces)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onion, oil, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Transfer to pan.

n a small bowl, mix paprika and the remaining salt, rosemary and pepper.

Sprinkle chicken with paprika mixture; arrange over vegetables. Roast until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170-175 degrees and vegetables are just tender, 35-40 minutes.

Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm. Top vegetables with spinach. Roast until vegetables are tender and spinach is wilted, 8-10 minutes longer. Stir vegetables to combine; serve with chicken. Yield: 6 servings.

Simple & Delicious February/March 2015

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos