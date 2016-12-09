Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti Pie Casserole

SPAGHETTI PIE CASSEROLE
1 package (8 ounces) spaghetti
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 jar (14 ounces) spaghetti sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
1 cup (8 ounces) reduced-fat sour cream
3 green onions, chopped
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 11-by-7-inch baking dish.
2. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the beef, onion and garlic over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain.
3. Stir in the spaghetti sauce, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese and sour cream until blended; stir in green onions. In prepared dish, layer the spaghetti, cream cheese mixture and meat mixture. Top with shredded cheese.
5. Bake 25 minutes. Uncover; bake 5-10 minutes longer, or until cheese is bubbly. Yield: 8 servings.
Comments