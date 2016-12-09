Food & Drink

December 9, 2016 9:29 AM

Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti Pie Casserole

SPAGHETTI PIE CASSEROLE

1 package (8 ounces) spaghetti

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jar (14 ounces) spaghetti sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

1 cup (8 ounces) reduced-fat sour cream

3 green onions, chopped

1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 11-by-7-inch baking dish.

2. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the beef, onion and garlic over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain.

3. Stir in the spaghetti sauce, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese and sour cream until blended; stir in green onions. In prepared dish, layer the spaghetti, cream cheese mixture and meat mixture. Top with shredded cheese.

5. Bake 25 minutes. Uncover; bake 5-10 minutes longer, or until cheese is bubbly. Yield: 8 servings.

