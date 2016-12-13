Food & Drink

December 13, 2016 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Maple Dumplings

MAPLE DUMPLINGS

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 cup shortening

3/4 cup low-fat milk

2 cups maple syrup

1/2 cup water

Optional toppings: vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour and baking powder. Cut in shortening until crumbly. Gradually add milk, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball; set aside.

In a small saucepan, bring syrup and water to a boil. Carefully pour into an 11-by-7-inch baking dish. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls into syrup mixture.

Bake, uncovered 22-28 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream if desired. Yield: 8 servings.

