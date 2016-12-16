Recipe of the Day: Pasta with Roasted Garlic & Tomatoes

PASTA WITH ROASTED GARLIC & TOMATOES
1 1/2 pounds cherry tomatoes
12 garlic cloves, peeled
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cups uncooked bow tie pasta
4 ounces (1/2 cup) cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.Grease a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan.
In a bowl, toss tomatoes and garlic cloves with oil; transfer to pan. Roast 14-16 minutes, or until very soft.
Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions.
Cool tomato mixture slightly. Reserve 12 tomatoes for serving with pasta. Transfer remaining tomato mixture to a food processor. Add cream cheese and salt; process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl.
Drain pasta; add to tomato mixture and toss to coat. Top with reserved tomatoes. Yield: 4 servings.
