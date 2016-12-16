Food & Drink

December 16, 2016 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Pasta with Roasted Garlic & Tomatoes

PASTA WITH ROASTED GARLIC & TOMATOES

1 1/2 pounds cherry tomatoes

12 garlic cloves, peeled

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups uncooked bow tie pasta

4 ounces (1/2 cup) cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.Grease a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan.

In a bowl, toss tomatoes and garlic cloves with oil; transfer to pan. Roast 14-16 minutes, or until very soft.

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions.

Cool tomato mixture slightly. Reserve 12 tomatoes for serving with pasta. Transfer remaining tomato mixture to a food processor. Add cream cheese and salt; process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl.

Drain pasta; add to tomato mixture and toss to coat. Top with reserved tomatoes. Yield: 4 servings.

Taste of Home February/March 2014

