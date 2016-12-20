Recipe of the Day: Christmas Chex Mix

CHRISTMAS CHEX MIX
12 cups Rice Chex cereal
1 bag (12 ounce) white chocolate chips
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1/3 cup dried cherries
1/3 cup pecans, coarsely crushed
1/3 cup green and red candy-coated dark chocolate pieces
Place cereal in a large bowl.
Place white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and zap in microwave until melted. (Microwave ovens vary, so try 20 second intervals, stirring between each, until the chocolate is smooth and fluid. Do not over-cook.)
Pour melted chocolate chips over Chex.
Add coconut, cherries, pecans and candy pieces. Toss until well coated.
Pour mix onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Allow to sit in a cool, dry location until chocolate firms up.
Break into pieces.
Comments