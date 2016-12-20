Food & Drink

December 20, 2016 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Christmas Chex Mix

CHRISTMAS CHEX MIX

12 cups Rice Chex cereal

1 bag (12 ounce) white chocolate chips

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/3 cup dried cherries

1/3 cup pecans, coarsely crushed

1/3 cup green and red candy-coated dark chocolate pieces

Place cereal in a large bowl.

Place white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and zap in microwave until melted. (Microwave ovens vary, so try 20 second intervals, stirring between each, until the chocolate is smooth and fluid. Do not over-cook.)

Pour melted chocolate chips over Chex.

Add coconut, cherries, pecans and candy pieces. Toss until well coated.

Pour mix onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Allow to sit in a cool, dry location until chocolate firms up.

Break into pieces.

Tablespoon.com

