Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Corn Bisque

Slow Cooker Corn Bisque
1 32 ounce carton reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 16 ounce packages frozen whole kernel corn
1 1/4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup sliced sweet onion
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
2 teaspoons sugar
Optional toppers, such as chopped avocado, red sweet pepper, or tomatoes; sliced green onions or jalapeno chile peppers; flaked lump crabmeat; cooked shrimp; crumbled, crisp-cooked bacon; toasted corn kernels; shredded cheese; julienned radishes; snipped fresh chives or cilantro
In a 6-quart slow cooker, combine the first four ingredients (through onion); sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the thyme. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or on high for 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Cool slightly.
Stir in the next four ingredients (through sugar) and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Transfer mixture, one-third at a time, to a blender; cover and puree until smooth. Return to cooker. If needed, stir in enough hot water to reach desired consistency.
Serve immediately or keep warm, covered, on warm or low up to 2 hours. If desired, serve with assorted toppers.
