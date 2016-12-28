Food & Drink

December 28, 2016 9:53 AM

Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Soup

CAULIFLOWER SOUP

1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets

1 medium carrot, shredded

1/4 cup chopped celery

2 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups low-fat milk

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional

In a Dutch oven, combine the cauliflower, carrot, celery and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Do not drain.

In another large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until thickened. Reduce heat. Stir in the cheese until melted. Add hot pepper sauce if desired. Stir into the cauliflower mixture. Yield: 8 servings (about 2 quarts).

Quick Cooking January/February 2003

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos