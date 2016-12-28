Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Soup

CAULIFLOWER SOUP
1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets
1 medium carrot, shredded
1/4 cup chopped celery
2 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cups low-fat milk
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional
In a Dutch oven, combine the cauliflower, carrot, celery and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Do not drain.
In another large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until thickened. Reduce heat. Stir in the cheese until melted. Add hot pepper sauce if desired. Stir into the cauliflower mixture. Yield: 8 servings (about 2 quarts).
