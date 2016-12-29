Food & Drink

December 29, 2016 12:59 PM

Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Baby Red Potatoes

STUFFED BABY RED POTATOES

24 small red potatoes (about 2 1/2 pounds)

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon, divided

2/3 cup sour cream

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon paprika

Scrub potatoes; place in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain.

When cool enough to handle, cut a thin slice off the top of each potato. Scoop out pulp, leaving a thin shell. (Cut thin slices from potato bottoms to level if necessary.)

In a large bowl, mash the potato tops and pulp with butter. Set aside 2 tablespoons each of cheese and bacon for garnish; add remaining cheese and bacon to potatoes. Stir in the sour cream, egg, salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into potato shells. Top with remaining cheese and bacon; sprinkle with paprika.

Place in an ungreased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 12-18 minutes, or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Yield: 2 dozen.

Taste of Home December/January 2009

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos