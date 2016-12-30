Recipe of the Day: Almond Good Luck Cake

ALMOND GOOD LUCK CAKE
1/2 cup chopped almonds
1 tablespoon plus 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1/3 cup butter, softened
1/3 cup shortening
1-1/4 cups sugar, divided
3 eggs, separated
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 whole almond
APRICOT GLAZE:
1/2 cup apricot preserves
1 tablespoon orange juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine almond and 1 tablespoon flour; sprinkle into a well-greased 10-inch fluted tube pan. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream the butter, shortening and 1 cup sugar. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in lemon juice, peel and extracts. Combine the baking powder, salt, baking soda and remaining flour; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk.
In a small bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Beat in the remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until stiff. Fold into batter. Pour into prepared pan. Insert whole almond into batter.
Bake 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
For glaze, melt preserves in a microwave or saucepan; strain. Add orange juice; drizzle over warm cake. Yield: 12 servings.
