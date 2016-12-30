Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Almond Good Luck Cake

ALMOND GOOD LUCK CAKE

1/2 cup chopped almonds

1 tablespoon plus 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup shortening

1-1/4 cups sugar, divided

3 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 whole almond

APRICOT GLAZE:

1/2 cup apricot preserves

1 tablespoon orange juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine almond and 1 tablespoon flour; sprinkle into a well-greased 10-inch fluted tube pan. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter, shortening and 1 cup sugar. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in lemon juice, peel and extracts. Combine the baking powder, salt, baking soda and remaining flour; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk.

In a small bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Beat in the remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until stiff. Fold into batter. Pour into prepared pan. Insert whole almond into batter.

Bake 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

For glaze, melt preserves in a microwave or saucepan; strain. Add orange juice; drizzle over warm cake. Yield: 12 servings.

Taste of Home's Holiday & Celebrations Cookbook Annual 2001

