Recipe of the Day: Cowboy Casserole

COWBOY CASSEROLE
1 pound lean ground beef
1 can (16 ounces) baked beans
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
2 cups Bisquick
2/3 cup milk
1 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain.
2. Stir baked beans and barbecue sauce into beef. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Pour into ungreased 2-quart casserole.
3. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, stir Bisquick mix, milk and butter until soft dough forms.
4 Drop dough by 12 spoonfuls onto beef mixture.
5 Bake uncovered 18 to 22 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake about 3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serves 6.
Comments