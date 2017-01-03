Food & Drink

January 3, 2017 11:43 AM

Recipe of the Day: Cowboy Casserole

COWBOY CASSEROLE

1 pound lean ground beef

1 can (16 ounces) baked beans

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

2 cups Bisquick

2/3 cup milk

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (2 ounces)

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain.

2. Stir baked beans and barbecue sauce into beef. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Pour into ungreased 2-quart casserole.

3. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, stir Bisquick mix, milk and butter until soft dough forms.

4 Drop dough by 12 spoonfuls onto beef mixture.

5 Bake uncovered 18 to 22 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake about 3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serves 6.

Bettycrocker.com

