Food & Drink

January 4, 2017 9:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Sunday Pork Roast

SUNDAY PORK ROAST

2 medium onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

1 celery rib, chopped

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

1 bay leaf, finely crushed

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons pepper, divided

1 boneless pork loin roast (3 to 4 pounds)

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place vegetables on bottom of a shallow roasting pan that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Mix 2 tablespoons flour, bay leaf, thyme and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper; rub over roast. Place roast on top of vegetables, fat side up. Add 1 cup water to pan.

Roast 1 hour, basting once with pan juices if desired. Sprinkle brown sugar over roast. Roast 10-15 minutes longer, or until a thermometer reads 140 degrees. (Temperature of roast will continue to rise about 5-10 degrees upon standing.)

Remove roast to a platter. Tent with foil; let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

Strain drippings from roasting pan into a measuring cup; skim fat. Add enough water to the drippings to measure 1 1/2 cups.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk remaining flour and 1/3 cup water until smooth. Gradually whisk in drippings mixture and remaining salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve roast with gravy.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled sliced pork and gravy in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a covered saucepan, gently stirring and adding a little broth or water if necessary. Yield: 12 servings.

Taste of Home December/January 2000

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos