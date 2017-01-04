Recipe of the Day: Sunday Pork Roast

SUNDAY PORK ROAST
2 medium onions, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
1 bay leaf, finely crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
1 1/4 teaspoons pepper, divided
1 boneless pork loin roast (3 to 4 pounds)
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place vegetables on bottom of a shallow roasting pan that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Mix 2 tablespoons flour, bay leaf, thyme and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper; rub over roast. Place roast on top of vegetables, fat side up. Add 1 cup water to pan.
Roast 1 hour, basting once with pan juices if desired. Sprinkle brown sugar over roast. Roast 10-15 minutes longer, or until a thermometer reads 140 degrees. (Temperature of roast will continue to rise about 5-10 degrees upon standing.)
Remove roast to a platter. Tent with foil; let stand 15 minutes before slicing.
Strain drippings from roasting pan into a measuring cup; skim fat. Add enough water to the drippings to measure 1 1/2 cups.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk remaining flour and 1/3 cup water until smooth. Gradually whisk in drippings mixture and remaining salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve roast with gravy.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled sliced pork and gravy in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a covered saucepan, gently stirring and adding a little broth or water if necessary. Yield: 12 servings.
Comments