Recipe of the Day: Skillet Pizza

SKILLET PIZZA
Frozen pizza dough, thawed
Flour
1 cup pizza sauce
1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
1/2 cup pepperoni, sliced
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Red pepper flakes, for serving
Dried oregano, for serving
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
On a floured work surface, roll the pizza dough out to the size of your 12-inch cast-iron or oven-proof pan or skillet. Place the pizza dough into the pan, trimming off any excess.
Top the pizza with sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and Parmesan. Place the pan into the oven and bake 20-25 minutes, or until cheese begins to brown on top. Remove from oven, garnish with red pepper flakes and oregano, and let cool for 5 minutes. Remove the pizza from the pan, slice and serve.
